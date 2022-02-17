Tilden Park Management I LLC Sells 500,000 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Tilden Park Management I LLC lowered its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,284,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. NETSTREIT accounts for about 63.0% of Tilden Park Management I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tilden Park Management I LLC owned 5.77% of NETSTREIT worth $54,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NTST traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,145. The stock has a market cap of $876.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.