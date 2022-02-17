Think Investments LP Invests $8.74 Million in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 535,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000. Danimer Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Think Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DNMR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,705,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 209,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,866,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,193,000 after buying an additional 1,611,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNMR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 102.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $13.37 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.