Tenzing Global Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Tenzing Global Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. 2U makes up approximately 3.4% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned about 0.40% of 2U worth $10,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 53.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 23,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in 2U by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of 2U by 8.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at about $655,000.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 178,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,138. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.35. The company has a market cap of $786.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 2U presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

In other news, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

