United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 42,662 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,352,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,662 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.66% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $132,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 378.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,355. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $2.895 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.93%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.