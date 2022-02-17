iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,403,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,877 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $220,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 958.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 127.1% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS HEFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 553,334 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06.

