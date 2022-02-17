University of Notre Dame DU Lac Purchases 2,324 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition makes up 3.2% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. 2,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,058. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.01. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $56.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

