The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s 7th Largest Position

University of Notre Dame DU Lac reduced its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 3.6% of University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. University of Notre Dame DU Lac’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,804,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after purchasing an additional 687,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,690,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,962 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 7,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,808. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

