Tensile Capital Management LP Reduces Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Tensile Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 631,831 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 22,748 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 8.8% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $75,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.76 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.