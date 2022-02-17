Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 18,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 84,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.13. 1,285,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,050,113. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.