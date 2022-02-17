Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Buys Shares of 91,027 Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAGU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Software Acquisition Group Inc III makes up 1.2% of Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth about $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the third quarter worth about $102,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III during the third quarter worth about $337,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWAGU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,394. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.26.
