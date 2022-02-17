THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded by Bank of America

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, THK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS THKLY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 9,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,790. THK has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 630.25 and a beta of 1.24.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

