Telemetry Investments L.L.C. Trims Holdings in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. owned about 0.26% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 59,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

