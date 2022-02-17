SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 778.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 498,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,475,000 after acquiring an additional 441,971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.06. 413,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,502,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $50.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.