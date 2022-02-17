Untitled Investments LP Acquires 930 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Untitled Investments LP boosted its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises 5.5% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Untitled Investments LP owned 0.20% of Elastic worth $27,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 61.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after buying an additional 129,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,245,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elastic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Elastic stock traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.35. 20,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.14. Elastic has a 52-week low of $75.78 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.