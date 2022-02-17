Ulysses Management LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Ulysses Management LLC acquired a new stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Materion by 2.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 24.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after buying an additional 31,391 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Materion by 499.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 31,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Materion by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Materion by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTRN traded up $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.37. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

