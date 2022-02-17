Unio Capital LLC Acquires 468 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Unio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.50. 11,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,945. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $125.27 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

