AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,499. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.16.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in AtriCure by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $941,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in AtriCure by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.64.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

