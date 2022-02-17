UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,078 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.59% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $779,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 50,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $8.80 on Thursday, reaching $408.04. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,254. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $432.99 and a 200-day moving average of $429.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

