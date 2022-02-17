McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $274.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,672. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $169.34 and a 1 year high of $282.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

