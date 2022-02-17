UBP Investment Advisors SA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.9% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,424 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

