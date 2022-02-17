Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Gap Up to $193.39

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $193.39, but opened at $198.89. Innovative Industrial Properties shares last traded at $189.51, with a volume of 36 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

