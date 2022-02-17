Van Den Berg Management I Inc. Boosts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Markel makes up 3.1% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. owned 0.10% of Markel worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the second quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 1,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

MKL stock traded down $23.35 on Thursday, reaching $1,251.71. 112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,273. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,062.11 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,237.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,252.10.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

