VR Adviser LLC Has $36.23 Million Position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366,465 shares during the period. GH Research makes up approximately 4.7% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VR Adviser LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $36,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GHRS. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,733,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,144,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. increased their target price on shares of GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GH Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Shares of GH Research stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.96. 107,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.27. GH Research PLC has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $30.43.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

