VR Advisory Services Ltd Makes New $2.58 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Alibaba Group comprises 1.0% of VR Advisory Services Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $127.76. The company had a trading volume of 159,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,725,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $346.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.