Venator Capital Management Ltd. Sells 26,500 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion makes up 1.5% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Skyline Champion by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKY. StockNews.com cut Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

NYSE SKY traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,889. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.37. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

