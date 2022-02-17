Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Valley Forge Capital Management LP

Valley Forge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,202 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for about 11.5% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $288,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FICO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

FICO traded down $8.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $503.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,768. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $451.61 and its 200-day moving average is $429.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

