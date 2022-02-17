Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Venator Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Venator Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband comprises about 4.9% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venator Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.83.

LBRDK stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.88. 447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,811. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.98. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $136.56 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $166.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

