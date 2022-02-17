North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

