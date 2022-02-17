Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1,861.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,463 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,027,000 after buying an additional 579,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,360,000 after buying an additional 320,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after buying an additional 159,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121 shares of company stock valued at $9,750. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

