Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.33% of TC Energy worth $1,097,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 428.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.10.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

