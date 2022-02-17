PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,877. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $159.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

