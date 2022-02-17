SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

