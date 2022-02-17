SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $173 million-$176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.25 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.010-$1.080 EPS.
Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 7,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,693. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.
About SolarWinds
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
