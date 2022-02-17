MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Cowen

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NYSE MYTE traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,672. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -22.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $35.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.25). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

