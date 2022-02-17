Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $2.92 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bill.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 261.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after buying an additional 240,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE:BILL opened at $256.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.40 and a beta of 2.41. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total value of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,253 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.