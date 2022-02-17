Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 62,326 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,326 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,348 shares of company stock worth $5,415,770 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.84. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

