Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $223.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.38 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

