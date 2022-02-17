Laurion Capital Management LP Has $9.74 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,833 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

STT stock opened at $100.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $71.37 and a twelve month high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.