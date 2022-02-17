LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 802,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $208,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $358,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $1,041,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 24,873.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182,325 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.84.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,711 shares of company stock worth $3,284,875 and sold 26,559 shares worth $4,722,582. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

