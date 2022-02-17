Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

KMI opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

