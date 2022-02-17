Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,167.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on IPG Photonics from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $140.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $128.70 and a 52-week high of $255.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average is $164.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

