Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $9.13 Million in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,769,000 after purchasing an additional 276,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $142.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.11. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.