UBP Investment Advisors SA Sells 2,917 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

UBP Investment Advisors SA lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,200.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 102,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.