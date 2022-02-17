Twin Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000. Veoneer makes up approximately 1.0% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after purchasing an additional 37,355 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the second quarter worth $281,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.38. 27,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

