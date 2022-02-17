Trust Co of Kansas Buys 638 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,506 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.6% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 173,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.26. 268,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,514,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.09. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $122.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

