Tower House Partners LLP Sells 56,334 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Tower House Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,334 shares during the period. Catalent makes up approximately 27.0% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower House Partners LLP owned 0.21% of Catalent worth $47,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTLT stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.24. 6,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.03. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $49,999,993.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total transaction of $645,409.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,497,141 shares of company stock worth $439,092,956. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

