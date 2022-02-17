Zacks: Brokerages Expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenwich LifeSciences.

GLSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

GLSI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,725. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.44.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty purchased 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,501 shares of company stock worth $392,893. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 242.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 154,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $300,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

