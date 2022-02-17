Titus Wealth Management Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 54,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,929. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -207.14, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.48.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.06.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

