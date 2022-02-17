Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) to announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Butterfly Network’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Butterfly Network will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Butterfly Network.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.91. 30,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,652. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $4.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

