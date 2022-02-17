Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

NYSE CRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 39,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

