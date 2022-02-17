Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
NYSE CRK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 39,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,240,121. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
CRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.
About Comstock Resources
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.